2 colleges join forces to give honors students a home at USM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi and Northeast Mississippi Community College joined forces Wednesday.

The colleges signed a “Memorandum of Understanding” on behalf of their Honors College programs, agreeing that students who graduate in good standing from the Honors Institute at Northeast Community College will automatically be granted two-year admission to the Keystone Program of the University of Southern Mississippi Honors College.

“It certainly benefits the students because it’s such an academic enrichment program,” USM President Joseph S. Paul said. “It gives them the ability to do research as undergraduate students, and for those community college transfers, it gives them a home within a home as soon as they come to Southern Miss.”

Students in the NEMCC honors program who maintain a minimum cumulative grade-point average of 3.4 will be eligible to be accepted to USM.

A student with an honors diploma from NEMCC will need to complete the following requirements to graduate from USM honors college:

HON 300 (Developing the Honors Thesis l, 1 hour)

HON 301 (Developing the Honors Thesis ll, 3 hours)

492H course in the student’s thesis discipline (Honors Thesis, 3 hours).

To remain in a good standing in The University of Southern Mississippi Honors College, all students must maintain a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.25.

“I think the biggest thing is that these students will have the opportunity to put something up on their resume that is going to be an eye-catcher to employers when they go into the workforce” NEMCC President Ricky G. Ford said.

USM has similar agreements with at least four other Mississippi junior colleges: Hinds Community College; Itawamba Community College; Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College Copiah-Lincoln Community College.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.