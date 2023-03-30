03/30 Ryan’s “Chilly, then Hot” Thursday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt!

I won’t have to take up too much of you time today because the weather is sunny, dry, and warm! Unfortunately, today is the only such day we get before things get cloudy on us once again, and once they move in they won’t be in a hurry to move out.

For today, expect the coldest start in over a week with a low near 44 in the Hattiesburg area. A few cities to the northwest fell as low as 39, but only for 30 minutes or so before climbing back into the 40s. Even that didn’t last long because only an hour after sunrise we’d climbed into the 50s and won’t stop until we hit our high of 80 this afternoon under sunny skies. By tomorrow morning, our low will have jumped 20 degrees thanks to today’s southerly winds, bottoming out at 62 before we climb another 20 degrees into the afternoon despite thickening clouds. These clouds are thickening ahead of an overnight/Saturday morning front, which looks to bring some significant severe weather far to the north, but should have fallen apart by the time it moves in. Only expecting some spotty showers, but can’t rule out a stray rumble of thunder or some gusty winds Saturday morning around sunrise as it rolls through. I believe the Hattiesburg Half Marathon is that morning, and while things will be damp I don’t expect an impact to the event unless something drastic and basically impossible changes with the storm’s position.

Sadly though, once this front is gone we still won’t be enjoying any cooler or drier weather. Temperatures only fall to average (75) for Sunday, climbing right back up into the 80s as warm, moist air surges in. These surges will happen many times next week thanks to a parade of fronts, so get ready for a grey, rainy, and warm week.

