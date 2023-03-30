Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

03/30 Ryan’s “Chilly, then Hot” Thursday Morning Forecast

Expect some weather whiplash today as we essentially double our morning low later today!
03/30 Ryan’s “Chilly, then Hot” Thursday Morning Forecast
By Ryan Mahan
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 9:10 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Good morning, Pine Belt!

I won’t have to take up too much of you time today because the weather is sunny, dry, and warm! Unfortunately, today is the only such day we get before things get cloudy on us once again, and once they move in they won’t be in a hurry to move out.

For today, expect the coldest start in over a week with a low near 44 in the Hattiesburg area. A few cities to the northwest fell as low as 39, but only for 30 minutes or so before climbing back into the 40s. Even that didn’t last long because only an hour after sunrise we’d climbed into the 50s and won’t stop until we hit our high of 80 this afternoon under sunny skies. By tomorrow morning, our low will have jumped 20 degrees thanks to today’s southerly winds, bottoming out at 62 before we climb another 20 degrees into the afternoon despite thickening clouds. These clouds are thickening ahead of an overnight/Saturday morning front, which looks to bring some significant severe weather far to the north, but should have fallen apart by the time it moves in. Only expecting some spotty showers, but can’t rule out a stray rumble of thunder or some gusty winds Saturday morning around sunrise as it rolls through. I believe the Hattiesburg Half Marathon is that morning, and while things will be damp I don’t expect an impact to the event unless something drastic and basically impossible changes with the storm’s position.

Sadly though, once this front is gone we still won’t be enjoying any cooler or drier weather. Temperatures only fall to average (75) for Sunday, climbing right back up into the 80s as warm, moist air surges in. These surges will happen many times next week thanks to a parade of fronts, so get ready for a grey, rainy, and warm week.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

generic photo
East Jones Elementary student arrested after gun found in backpack
Naylor pleaded guilty to DUI – first offense, one count of disorderly conduct, one count of...
LPD officer pleads guilty in DUI case hearing in Forrest Co. Justice Court
Sheldon Timothy Herrington Jr.
Grenada man indicted for capital murder of missing Ole Miss student
Duane Lamar Howard Jr. was one of two Perry County men to be charged Wednesday with a sexual...
2 charged in separate sexual assault cases in Perry County
Labrittani Watts is now facing a wide range of charges, including aggravated domestic assault...
Gulfport woman arrested after shooting into car full of children, police say

Latest News

03/30 Ryan’s “Chilly, then Hot” Thursday Morning Forecast
03/30 Ryan’s “Chilly, then Hot” Thursday Morning Forecast
Bad weather alerts come in varied forms
Bad weather alerts come in varied forms
Patrick's Wednesday PM Forecast 3/29
A little warmer tomorrow, but temperatures will warm up into the 80s by the weekend.
Patrick's Wednesday PM Forecast 3/29
Patrick's Wednesday PM Forecast 3/29