USM hosts STEM symposium

Nearly two dozen educators in the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics gathered for a special event at USM.
By Charles Herrington
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 8:08 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Nearly two dozen educators in the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics gathered for a special event at the University of Southern Mississippi Tuesday.

A biennial T.W. Bennett Symposium, at the Shelby Thames Polymer Science Building, brought together many different educators from various STEM backgrounds.

The focus of the event was on the future of teaching and learning in STEM.

There were panel discussions and other networking opportunities.

“Educating high school students about STEM careers and why taking math and science courses is important is a big challenge, helping and supporting teachers in a post-COVID world (is a) huge challenge,” said Julie Cwikla, director and T.W. Bennett professor in the Center for STEM Education at USM.

Attendees also talked about the challenges facing STEM educators.

“I’m always here for that community building,” said Kendrick Buford, assistant teaching professor in the Center for STEM Education at USM. “I want to see what gaps we have in other people’s research and what grants things could their grants used to be enhanced and how I could possibly play a part in that because, to me, the overall goal is helping our students.”

The symposium was funded through an endowment, which honors T.W. Bennett Jr., who was declared missing in action in 1972 while serving in the U.S. Air Force.

