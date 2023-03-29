Win Stuff
Trinity Baptist Church in Laurel collecting relief supplies for tornado victims

By Charles Herrington
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 8:18 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Trinity Baptist Church of Laurel is doing its part to help tornado victims.

The church is collecting donations of water, canned food, baby supplies, adult hygiene products and cleaning supplies for people in North Mississippi impacted by the storm. It hasn’t yet made a decision on which community will receive the donations.

Trinity Baptist Church has responded to several natural disasters, but this is its first relief mission inside Mississippi.

“I think this is the ninth time that we’ve responded to disaster relief, from Louisiana to Texas, Florida, Alabama,” said Kurt Wagner, a member of Trinity Baptist Church. “Actually, this will be the first time that we respond to a disaster in our home state.”

Donations are being taken at the church, on 35 Trinity Road in Laurel, from 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

Wagner says the church will collect for about another week, before taking the supplies to North Mississippi.

