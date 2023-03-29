Senate Bill 2079 awaits Miss. governor’s signature

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - As school shootings continue to devastate families across the country, Mississippi lawmakers just approved a bill that author Angela Burks Hill hopes will give districts the choice to consider another layer of protection.

“It basically allows the school to pick employees that would be interested in doing this to be armed at school to go through this extra training program, get a certification from the department of public safety and be a part of that school security system,” said Hill.

Senate Bill 2079 now heads to Miss. Gov. Tate Reeves’ desk. It has strict guidelines, including several tests for employees interested in the guardian program.

“If you can handle a firearm, if you can pass a certification test, you pass a psychological evaluation, you can pass first aid, you pass CPR the school thinks that you’re capable of doing this and wants you to do this, the school can decide and move forth,” Hill said.

Not everyone is on board with the idea. In a statement, the president of the Mississippi Association of Educators writes:

“Our association does not support arming educators or support staff in our schools. No teacher should be required or expected to carry a gun in the classroom. Being armed is a serious responsibility. It should not be part of a teacher’s job description.

We believe there are other ways to secure the safety of every student, teacher, and education support staff that does not include a risky investment in a system fraught with disastrous possibilities.”

Hill said her bill was already on Monday’s calendar for a vote. After the shooting in Nashville, she said it highlights the importance of giving school districts another option.

“We don’t know what would have happened but maybe if there would have been an armed security trained person there, maybe with shorter than 14 minutes response time, maybe a life could have been saved, I don’t know the intimate details of how that all went down, but typically the sooner somebody can respond the better,” Hill said.

Hill said Senate Bill 2079 applies to public and private schools and districts with current similar safety plans will be re-evaluated under the new law.

