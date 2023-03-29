Win Stuff
Petal School District looking to hire more police officers

The Petal School District is looking to expand its security teams by currently hiring full-time and part-time certified police officers.
By Marissa McCardell
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 7:44 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - To keep its students and faculty safe, the Petal School District is looking to expand its security teams by currently hiring full-time and part-time certified police officers.

Dr. Matt Dillon, Petal School District superintendent, said holding this position means more than just wearing a badge.

“We are looking for people who want to build relationships with our students and staff and do everything they can to protect us and create the best learning environment we can,” said Dillon.

As the school district strives for higher education, Dillon said security is also a top priority. He said making them feel comfortable needs to come before educating students.

“So, we have multiple measures in place, some that are public knowledge and some that are not public knowledge when it comes to devices or hardware, how you get into a building,” Dillon said. “We have one point of entry, we have card wipe system, we have cameras, we have all this protective type stuff.”

Dillon said communication is also a key component.

“What we found over our research is that it’s all about reporting and telling what you hear,” Dillon said. “So, we strongly encourage our students, our families, our staff to report information up so we can investigate it properly.”

For those interested in applying for a security job, you can visit the Petal School District’s website.

