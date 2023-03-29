Medicaid enrollees that lose coverage could gain access through marketplace plans

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Millions of people in the U.S. could lose their Medicaid coverage from no longer qualifying based on their income.

At the start of the pandemic, the Families First Coronavirus Response Act prevented state Medicaid agencies from disenrolling people, even if they were no longer eligible.

Now, with states soon being required to check the eligibility again of every person who is on Medicaid, thousands of people in Mississippi could be uninsured.

However, State Insurance Commissioner Mike Chaney said there is still a way to get insurance covered through marketplace plans.

“Go to www.healthcare.gov and look for your insurance,” said Chaney. “We have some new products that are offered by some of the companies that are called virtual products. They’re about half the price of normal insurance and they provide the same coverage except you use telemedicine, video and voice.”

According to Chaney, five health insurance companies offer plans in Mississippi including Magnolia Health, Molina Healthcare, Vantage Health Plan of Mississippi, UnitedHealthcare and Cigna.

A special enrollment period will run from March 31 to July 31.

The Mississippi Insurance Department said states will start cutting people from Medicaid plans on March 31, 2023.

