March of the Mayors food drive winds up larger than last year

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -After four weeks of collecting food throughout the Pine Belt, Extra Table’s “March of the Mayors” hosted Wednesday “Mississippi’s Largest Food Box Packing Party” at Venture Church.

Extra Table Executive Director Martha Allen said the annual MOTM food drive was a great way to feed those in need.

“The price of food has gone up so much, and so to be able to have even similar numbers (from last year) much less to bring in more food (this year) is really powerful,” Allen said. “The citizens of the Pine Belt have listened and reacted to this plea for food, and we are so excited to celebrate it with the March of Mayors.”

The more-than-4,000 boxes packed during this year’s event benefited local food pantries, including:

Hattiesburg’s Christian Services, Inc.

Hattiesburg’s Edwards Street Fellowship Center

Collins’ First Baptist Church Food Pantry

Columbia’s Hope Community Collective

Laurel’s Good Samaritan Center

Magee United Methodist Church Food Pantry

Petal Children’s Task Force

Poplarville’s Brothers Keepers Ministries

Purvis’ Freedom Worship Center

Sumrall United Methodist Church Food Pantry

University of Southern Mississippi’s Eagles Nest Food Pantry

Wiggins’ Our Daily Bread Food Pantry

To also help with the collection of food, Merit Health Wesley held a peanut butter drive for its employees.

Hospital Chief Executive Officer Todd Blanchard said with so many places in need of food, it was important to get as many people involved as possible.

“That’s what it takes,’ Blanchard said. “It takes everyone. You know you can’t do it alone. It’s important to be able to come together and provide a resource to people and work with Extra Table to be able to do that.”

Fifteen cities across the Pine Belt were in charge of collecting a specific food item.

Wiggins Mayor Darrell Berry said his community took collecting rice to the next level.

“We collected over 700 pounds,” Berry said. “The community really came out. We were collecting so much rice the stores couldn’t keep it, and we had to go back the next day to purchase more rice. It was really great.”

About 350 volunteers attended the packing party, with 35 businesses represented.

Volunteer Claire Curtis said she enjoyed helping an organization that makes such a difference for the state.

“We are feeding so many people,” Curtis said. “This is really, really a wonderful cause and people from all walks of life are here just to help.

“That’s all we can do.”

