LPD officer pleads guilty in DUI case hearing in Forrest Co. Justice Court

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Laurel Police Department officer who was arrested for driving under the influence last fall pled guilty to multiple charges Wednesday during her hearing in Forrest County.

Raven Naylor stood in front of Forrest County Justice Court Judge Gay Polk-Payton and pleaded guilty to DUI – first offense, one count of disorderly conduct, one count of disturbing the peace and one count of driving on the wrong side of the road.

On October 9, 2022, a Mississippi Highway Patrol trooper directed a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 49 at 1:55 a.m. after receiving a tip from a driver that a vehicle was going south in the right northbound lane of the highway.

According to the MHP arrest report, the trooper stopped a 2020 Chevrolet Camaro that Naylor was driving. During the stop, the trooper smelled the odor of an “intoxicating substance” coming from the vehicle and Naylor.

MHP said Naylor stated that she would not consent to any chemical test, and she was arrested and taken to the Forrest County Adult Detention Center.

LPD Chief Tommy Cox could not comment on employee personnel matters as the internal investigation is waiting for the court’s decision.

Cox did go on to comment on how officers are held to a higher standard but are also regular people who may make mistakes.

“Law enforcement officers are rightfully held to a higher standard, but I would like everyone to remember that they are all human beings that are subject to make mistakes under the stresses of life,” Cox said.

Naylor was initially charged with DUI – first offense; three counts of disorderly conduct; two counts of disturbing the peace; one count of driving on the wrong side of the road; reckless driving; careless driving and no proof of liability insurance.

During the hearing, the court dismissed careless driving, reckless driving and two of the disorderly conduct charges, along with the no proof of liability insurance charge.

