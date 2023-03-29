Win Stuff
A little warmer tomorrow, but temperatures will warm up into the 80s by the weekend.

Patrick's Wednesday PM Forecast 3/29
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
This evening will be clear and cool as temperatures fall into the mid 50s this evening. Overnight lows will bottom out into the mid 40s.

Tomorrow morning will start off on the cool side with temperatures in the mid 40s. We’ll warm up into the upper 70s with sunny skies

Clouds will move in for your Friday as highs top out into the low 80s.

We may see a stray shower around sunrise on Saturday, but the rest of the day will be nice with sunny skies and highs in the low 80s.

Sunday will be warm and cloudy with highs in the low 80s.

Scattered Showers and thunderstorms will move in Sunday night and will linger into your Monday. Highs will be in the low 80s.

We’ll get a taste of summer next Tuesday as highs soar into the upper 80s.

