Jackson State football player discharged after month-long recovery from cardiac arrest

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson State football player has been discharged from a hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest on Valentine’s Day.

Defensive lineman Kaseem Vauls is said to have had stomach pains before going into cardiac arrest the next morning.

According to Vauls’ Twitter post, he was discharged from the University of Mississippi Medical Center on Wednesday.

“Thank you to everyone that prayed, helped, showed love, supported, and donated! I couldn’t I have done it without y’all,” the post read. “Please keep Kaseem in y’all’s [prayers]. Love y’all,” Kaseem’s father William said.

Kaseem is going home!! He was discharged today. Thank you to everyone that prayed, helped, showed love, supported, and donated! I couldn’t I have done it without y’all. Please keep Kaseem in y’all 🙏🏾 Love y’all. @GoJSUTigersFB @JacksonStateU @GoJSUTigers pic.twitter.com/MZk1mxvkRH — Kaseem Vauls (@KVauls52) March 29, 2023

Vauls was a redshirt freshman last season for the Tigers after transferring from Alabama A&M. He is entering his true freshman year for the 2023 season.

It is unclear when Vauls can return to football activities for Jackson State or if he can receive a medical redshirt.

The program has nine more days left of spring practice, including the annual Blue and White scrimmage on April 15, at 3 p.m. inside of the Mississippi Veteran’s Memorial Stadium.

