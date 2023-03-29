Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Jackson State football player discharged after month-long recovery from cardiac arrest

Jackson State football player discharged after month-long recovery from cardiac arrest
Jackson State football player discharged after month-long recovery from cardiac arrest(Vauls family via WLBT)
By Garrett Busby
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson State football player has been discharged from a hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest on Valentine’s Day.

Defensive lineman Kaseem Vauls is said to have had stomach pains before going into cardiac arrest the next morning.

According to Vauls’ Twitter post, he was discharged from the University of Mississippi Medical Center on Wednesday.

“Thank you to everyone that prayed, helped, showed love, supported, and donated! I couldn’t I have done it without y’all,” the post read. “Please keep Kaseem in y’all’s [prayers]. Love y’all,” Kaseem’s father William said.

Vauls was a redshirt freshman last season for the Tigers after transferring from Alabama A&M. He is entering his true freshman year for the 2023 season.

It is unclear when Vauls can return to football activities for Jackson State or if he can receive a medical redshirt.

The program has nine more days left of spring practice, including the annual Blue and White scrimmage on April 15, at 3 p.m. inside of the Mississippi Veteran’s Memorial Stadium.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

generic photo
East Jones Elementary student arrested after gun found in backpack
Naylor pleaded guilty to DUI – first offense, one count of disorderly conduct, one count of...
LPD officer pleads guilty in DUI case hearing in Forrest Co. Justice Court
Sheldon Timothy Herrington Jr.
Grenada man indicted for capital murder of missing Ole Miss student
Duane Lamar Howard Jr. was one of two Perry County men to be charged Wednesday with a sexual...
2 charged in separate sexual assault cases in Perry County
Labrittani Watts is now facing a wide range of charges, including aggravated domestic assault...
Gulfport woman arrested after shooting into car full of children, police say

Latest News

One Pine Belt organization is reminding attendees to be cautious of their actions at youth...
Petal organization encouraging ‘good behavior’ at ballparks
One Pine Belt organization is reminding attendees to be cautious of their actions at youth...
Petal organization encouraging ‘good behavior’ at ballparks
Oak Grove Indoor Percussion gearing up for championship competition
Oak Grove Indoor Percussion gearing up for championship competition
Vietnam War veterans honored with ceremony in Hattiesburg
Vietnam War veterans honored with ceremony in Hattiesburg
Sixth-grader found with gun in backpack at East Jones
Sixth-grader found with gun in backpack at East Jones