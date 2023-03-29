Hub City hairstylists to grant 2 women free hair services

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Ten-year hairstylist Lauren Smith has partnered with stylist Robin Bender to grant two women, who are suffering from hair loss, free hair extension services.

Both stylists have hair salons in West Hattiesburg and are on the lookout for special women as Women’s History Month comes to a close.

“I have an aunt who had some hair loss due to cancer,” said Smith. “And you know, every day in my line of work, I am able to see what hair does for a woman.

“You know, it’s kind of like whenever you’re almost done with that service, they sit up a little straighter and they walk out a little taller than when they came in. So, hair can change lives, and that’s kind of what I want to do.”

Smith said she understands expenses and budgets can get in the way of women being able to do for themselves. She said her services can range anywhere from $500 to $1,500, not including maintenance.

So, offering one year of free hair services, the goal is to help change someone’s life with hair.

“It’s completely up to whatever the client’s need is,” Smith said “I offer hallows, falls, tape-in extension, sew-in, micro sew-in. I offer several different types of extensions.

If you are someone suffering from hair loss or know someone who is and can benefit from this service email, l.smith.studio.hattiesburg@gmail.com. Smith partnered with Bender to select two winners to make sure no one is excluded based on her styling abilities.

If you are suffering from hair loss or know someone who is, can enter this giveaway by April 25th (wdam)

To enter, you must share your hair story and include photos by April 25 and winners will be announced on April 29.

