Hattiesburg man wanted for commercial burglary on Blackwell Boulevard

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man is wanted for burglary in an incident that took place earlier this month.

According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, 37-year-old Brandon Eaton is wanted for commercial burglary for an incident that happened on Wednesday, March 8, on Blackwell Boulevard.

If anyone has information on Eaton’s whereabouts, contact HPD at 601-544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP (7867).

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.