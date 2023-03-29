Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Grenada man indicted for capital murder of missing Ole Miss student

Sheldon Timothy Herrington Jr.
Sheldon Timothy Herrington Jr.(Oxford Police Department)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OXFORD, Miss. (WLBT) - A grand jury has indicted Sheldon Timothy Herrington Jr., 22, for the murder of missing Ole Miss student, Jimmy ‘Jay’ Lee.

Herrington was served Wednesday by the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department, but no other details were released.

The 22-year-old is still under his previous bond set by Third Circuit Judicial District Court.

Trial dates and proceedings will be set at a later date.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to the crash on Highway 49 at approximately 8 a.m.
MHP: Pearl woman killed in 2-vehicle crash on US 49 in Forrest Co. Monday
William R. Pruitt, 39.
Man arrested after allegedly opening fire at 4-H competition
Bond set for Miss. woman charged with killing husband on Facebook Live
Bond set for Miss. woman charged with killing husband on Facebook Live
HPD says Bradley, 15, of Hattiesburg, was last seen wearing white shoes, brown pants and a...
Runaway Hub City teenager found safe, according to police
The Perry County Sheriff’s Office was able to obtain surveillance video of the suspects...
ATF, NSSF offering $10K reward for information on Two Rivers burglary

Latest News

Essence Fest expands festival to five days for first time ever in 2020
Essence Festival announces 2023 lineup
Labrittani Watts is now facing a wide range of charges, including aggravated domestic assault...
Gulfport woman arrested after shooting into car full of children, police say
President Joe Biden plans to visit Mississippi and tour some of the areas devastated by...
Biden to visit Mississippi in aftermath of deadly storms
Five of the six victims in the Nashville school shooting on Monday, March 27, 2023.
Kids, substitute, custodian among victims in Nashville school shooting