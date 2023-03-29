Grenada man indicted for capital murder of missing Ole Miss student

OXFORD, Miss. (WLBT) - A grand jury has indicted Sheldon Timothy Herrington Jr., 22, for the murder of missing Ole Miss student, Jimmy ‘Jay’ Lee.

“We would like to thank all the law enforcement agencies and the District Attorney’s Office for their hard work during this investigation. This is still an ongoing investigation. We have not stopped looking for the location of Jimmy ‘Jay’ Lee. If you have any information, please contact the Oxford Police Department at 662-232-2400 or CrimeStoppers at 662-234- 8477. Our thoughts and prayers are constantly with the Lee family, and we thank them for their constant support.”

Herrington was served Wednesday by the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department, but no other details were released.

The 22-year-old is still under his previous bond set by Third Circuit Judicial District Court.

Trial dates and proceedings will be set at a later date.

