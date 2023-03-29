FDA approves over-the-counter sale of Narcan

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - James Moore has been a long-time advocate for Narcan, and its approval as an over-the-counter non-prescription drug is a move that he fully supports.

“It’s a good day for harm-reduction groups,” Moore said. “I hope this is one more step to lessen the stigma involved with making it easier for those with drug-use issues to step forward and ask for help and for us to give them that help.”

The Food & Drug Administration has approved the over-the-counter sale of Narcan, a 4-milligram nasal spray used to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose and was the first naloxone product approved for use without a prescription.

“It’s a very safe medicine,” Dr. Beau Haden said. “It’s very effective as well. The availability for anybody to have it, whether or not it’s for your personal use or to help someone else, definitely, I think, is a good thing to help with people who are needing it and to prevent deaths from overdoses, for sure.”

According to the FDA, there have been more than 900,000 deaths related to drug overdose since 1999.

Haden says, prior to the approval, there were several barriers preventing many of those in need from getting naloxone.

“It is expensive,” he said. “So, without insurance, it’s kind of a barrier to access as well. A lot of pharmacist and patients do not know they do not have to have the prescription, so that’s also a barrier as well.

“It’s not available out on the front counter.”

Both Moore and Haden are hopeful this helps turn the tide in the opioid crisis.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.