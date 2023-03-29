Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

FDA approves over-the-counter sale of Narcan

FDA approves over-the-counter sales of Narcan
FDA approves over-the-counter sales of Narcan
By Trey Howard
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - James Moore has been a long-time advocate for Narcan, and its approval as an over-the-counter non-prescription drug is a move that he fully supports.

“It’s a good day for harm-reduction groups,” Moore said. “I hope this is one more step to lessen the stigma involved with making it easier for those with drug-use issues to step forward and ask for help and for us to give them that help.”

The Food & Drug Administration has approved the over-the-counter sale of Narcan, a 4-milligram nasal spray used to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose and was the first naloxone product approved for use without a prescription.

“It’s a very safe medicine,” Dr. Beau Haden said. “It’s very effective as well. The availability for anybody to have it, whether or not it’s for your personal use or to help someone else, definitely, I think, is a good thing to help with people who are needing it and to prevent deaths from overdoses, for sure.”

According to the FDA, there have been more than 900,000 deaths related to drug overdose since 1999.

Haden says, prior to the approval, there were several barriers preventing many of those in need from getting naloxone.

“It is expensive,” he said. “So, without insurance, it’s kind of a barrier to access as well. A lot of pharmacist and patients do not know they do not have to have the prescription, so that’s also a barrier as well.

“It’s not available out on the front counter.”

Both Moore and Haden are hopeful this helps turn the tide in the opioid crisis.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to the crash on Highway 49 at approximately 8 a.m.
MHP: Pearl woman killed in 2-vehicle crash on US 49 in Forrest Co. Monday
William R. Pruitt, 39.
Man arrested after allegedly opening fire at 4-H competition
Bond set for Miss. woman charged with killing husband on Facebook Live
Bond set for Miss. woman charged with killing husband on Facebook Live
HPD says Bradley, 15, of Hattiesburg, was last seen wearing white shoes, brown pants and a...
Runaway Hub City teenager found safe, according to police
Naylor pleaded guilty to DUI – first offense, one count of disorderly conduct, one count of...
LPD officer pleads guilty in DUI case hearing in Forrest Co. Justice Court

Latest News

USM Honors
2 colleges join forces to give honors students a home at USM
gun school generic
East Jones Elementary student arrested after gun found in backpack
March of the Mayors Food Box Packing Party
March of the Mayors food drive winds up larger than last year
Duane Lamar Howard Jr. was one of two Perry County men to be charged Wednesday with a sexual...
2 charged in separate sexual assault cases in Perry County