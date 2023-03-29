Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Essence Festival announces 2023 lineup

Essence Fest expands festival to five days for first time ever in 2020
Essence Fest expands festival to five days for first time ever in 2020(tcw-wvue)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 8:44 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Festival season is upon us and Essense Festival just dropped its lineup for this summer’s event.

Headliners include Lauryn Hill, Megan Thee Stallion, and Doug E. Fresh.

Other artists joining the lineup include Wizkid, Monica, and Coco Jones.

The four-day event allows attendees to embark on a celebration of hip-hop’s rich history across several entertainment stages, panels, and experiences.

Essence Festival brings in thousands of visitors every single year.

Tickets are already on sale.

This year’s event kicks off on June 29.

For more info, click here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to the crash on Highway 49 at approximately 8 a.m.
MHP: Pearl woman killed in 2-vehicle crash on US 49 in Forrest Co. Monday
William R. Pruitt, 39.
Man arrested after allegedly opening fire at 4-H competition
Bond set for Miss. woman charged with killing husband on Facebook Live
Bond set for Miss. woman charged with killing husband on Facebook Live
HPD says Bradley, 15, of Hattiesburg, was last seen wearing white shoes, brown pants and a...
Runaway Hub City teenager found safe, according to police
The Perry County Sheriff’s Office was able to obtain surveillance video of the suspects...
ATF, NSSF offering $10K reward for information on Two Rivers burglary

Latest News

The Jackson, Mississippi native is also preparing for the release of his first movie in April.
10-year-old actor from Jackson performs on Broadway
Smith Drug Co. celebrates 1st-year anniversary
Smith Drug Company celebrates 1st anniversary
HubFest draws thousands to downtown Hattiesburg
HubFest draws thousands to downtown Hattiesburg
HubFest set for downtown Hattiesburg
Downtown Hattiesburg set to stage 36th annual HubFest