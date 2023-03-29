Chilly tomorrow morning, but temperatures will warm up later this week.

This evening will be partly cloudy and warm as temperatures fall into the mid 60s this evening. Overnight lows will bottom out into the upper 40s.

Tomorrow morning will start off on the cool side with temperatures in the upper 40s. We’ll warm up into the upper 60s with mostly cloudy skies

Thursday will be nice and sunny with highs in the upper 70s.

Clouds will move in for your Friday as highs top out into the low 80s.

A front will move through this weekend, giving us a chance of showers and thunderstorms for both Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be in the low 80s.

