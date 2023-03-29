Boy Scouts honor community members at Whitney M. Young Jr. Service Award Dinner

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Pine Burr Area Council Boy Scouts of America honored two people in the Hattiesburg community Tuesday night at the University of Southern Mississippi.

People from all over the community celebrated Clarence Magee and Jerome Brown, who both received the Whitney M. Young Jr. Service Award.

“I like investing in people men women boys and girls, and I look for a great return on my investment, so it’s because I’ve been investing all of my life, teaching school, I can see the results of my investments,” said Magee.

“Say thank you, for one, that’s the very first thing just humbled and show humility on receiving this humongous award,” said Brown. “Just really thankful for my community for just thinking of me and even my company the First Bank.”

Community members were able to enjoy a meal and listen to the guest speakers.

