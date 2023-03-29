2 charged in separate sexual assault cases in Perry County

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Two Perry County men arrested in separate sexual assault cases involving juveniles remain in jail after being charged.

Both of the alleged crimes took place in Perry County with juveniles from outside the county.

On Feb. 9, the Perry County Sherriff’s Office received a report from the Covington County Sheriff’s Department in reference to a molesting case.

The victim was a female juvenile, and she reported that she was allegedly molested at a residence in Perry County.

After further investigation, PCSO arrested Jacob Dale Peacock, 27, and charged him with one count of molesting.

Peacock was brought before Justice Court Judge Carl Griffin Wednesday and bond was set at $100,000.

Jacob Dale Peacock was one of two men facing sexual assault charges Wednesday in Perry County Justice Court. (Perry County Sheriff's Department)

Peacock currently remains jailed.

On March 2, PCSD received a report from the Hattiesburg Police Department in reference to a sexual battery case.

Two female juveniles alleged that they both were assaulted sexually at a residence in Perry County.

After further investigation, PCSO arrested Duane Lamar Howard Jr., 51, and charged him with two counts of sexual battery.

Howard also went before Griffin Wednesday and bond was set at $200,000.

Howard currently remains jailed.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.