Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

2 charged in separate sexual assault cases in Perry County

Duane Lamar Howard Jr. was one of two Perry County men to be charged Wednesday with a sexual...
Duane Lamar Howard Jr. was one of two Perry County men to be charged Wednesday with a sexual assault crime.(Perry County Sheriff's Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Two Perry County men arrested in separate sexual assault cases involving juveniles remain in jail after being charged.

Both of the alleged crimes took place in Perry County with juveniles from outside the county.

On Feb. 9, the Perry County Sherriff’s Office received a report from the Covington County Sheriff’s Department in reference to a molesting case.

The victim was a female juvenile, and she reported that she was allegedly molested at a residence in Perry County.

After further investigation, PCSO arrested Jacob Dale Peacock, 27, and charged him with one count of molesting.

Peacock was brought before Justice Court Judge Carl Griffin Wednesday and bond was set at $100,000.

Jacob Dale Peacock was one of two men facing sexual assault charges Wednesday in Perry County...
Jacob Dale Peacock was one of two men facing sexual assault charges Wednesday in Perry County Justice Court.(Perry County Sheriff's Department)

Peacock currently remains jailed.

On March 2, PCSD received a report from the Hattiesburg Police Department in reference to a sexual battery case.

Two female juveniles alleged that they both were assaulted sexually at a residence in Perry County.

After further investigation, PCSO arrested Duane Lamar Howard Jr., 51, and charged him with two counts of sexual battery.

Howard also went before Griffin Wednesday and bond was set at $200,000.

Howard currently remains jailed.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to the crash on Highway 49 at approximately 8 a.m.
MHP: Pearl woman killed in 2-vehicle crash on US 49 in Forrest Co. Monday
William R. Pruitt, 39.
Man arrested after allegedly opening fire at 4-H competition
Bond set for Miss. woman charged with killing husband on Facebook Live
Bond set for Miss. woman charged with killing husband on Facebook Live
HPD says Bradley, 15, of Hattiesburg, was last seen wearing white shoes, brown pants and a...
Runaway Hub City teenager found safe, according to police
The Perry County Sheriff’s Office was able to obtain surveillance video of the suspects...
ATF, NSSF offering $10K reward for information on Two Rivers burglary

Latest News

The deadline to enter is April 25th and two winners will be announced April 29th.
Hub City hairstylists to grant 2 women free hair services
Five of the six victims in the Nashville school shooting on Monday, March 27, 2023.
Kids, substitute, custodian among victims in Nashville school shooting
Naylor pleaded guilty to DUI – first offense, one count of disorderly conduct, one count of...
LPD officer pleads guilty in DUI case hearing in Forrest Co. Justice Court
If anyone has information on Eaton’s whereabouts, contact HPD at 601-544-7900 or Metro Crime...
Hattiesburg man wanted for commercial burglary on Blackwell Boulevard