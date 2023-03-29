03/29 Ryan’s “Chilly” Wednesday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt!

All you fans of cooler weather will be happy for the next 24 hours or so, but after that it’s right back to more “summer-like” weather. We saw multiple stormy, rainy, and windy days since last Friday night as fronts moved around there area, but yesterday’s finally pushed through and brought some cooler and drier air. It isn’t much cooler and drier, but that’s why we’ll begin this morning in the chilly-to-cool in the upper 40s and low 50s. This afternoon will remain on the cool side as well with a low near 69 degrees. That’s below our “end of March” seasonal average by a few degrees, making it the only “below average” day this week. Thankfully we’ll get one even cooler morning out of it before the rapid warming begins, leading to our coldest morning since the start of last week with a low near 44. After that, it’s off to the races. Tomorrow’s high climbs into the upper 70s, and we’ll be back into the 80s by the end of the week.

As usual, these big warm-ups usually come ahead of a frontal passage, meaning first rain, then cooler, drier air. That’s generally speaking though, and not what is going to happen next week. Once rain moves in this Friday night, we’ll basically see it every other day as the temperature holds steady in the low-to-mid 80s. That’s until the middle of next week, when it shoots up almost to 90, meaning even once it bounces back by the end we’ll still be well above average and humid.

