Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Sen. Rand Paul staffer ‘brutally attacked’ in DC, reports say

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., said in a statement that a member of his staff was the victim of a...
Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., said in a statement that a member of his staff was the victim of a stabbing in Washington, D.C., according to multiple reports.(Source: Republican National Convention)
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 4:16 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) - Police announced the arrest of a suspect in what reports say was an attack on a member of Sen. Rand Paul’s staff in Washington, D.C.

Police say the stabbing was reported about 5:15 p.m. Saturday. After officers arrived on scene, an adult male was taken to the hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., said in a statement Monday that the victim was a member of his staff, according to WJLA.

“This past weekend a member of my staff was brutally attacked in broad daylight in Washington, D.C. I ask you to join Kelley and me in praying for a speedy and complete recovery, and thinking the first responders, hospital staff, and police for the diligent actions,” the statement said. “We are relieved to hear the suspect has been arrested. At this time we would ask for privacy, so everyone can focus on healing and recovery.”

Police identified the suspect in the case as 42-year-old Glynn Neal. He was arrested and charged with assault with intent to kill using a knife.

A witness told police he and the victim were walking near the area of the crime when Neal jumped out from behind a corner to stab the victim with a knife multiple times, WJLA reports. The suspect then ran away.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to MHP Troop J Public Affairs Officer, Taylor Shows, Tamnika Stevenson, 48, of...
Columbia woman killed in 2-vehicle crash on MS-13 Friday in Marion Co.
Deputies say 28-year-old Kadejah Michelle Brown is charged with murder after she allegedly...
Woman accused of killing man on Facebook Live
Michael Corey Jenkins stands outside Taylor Hill Church in Braxton, Miss., March 18, 2023. The...
Deputies accused of shoving guns in mouths of 2 Black men in Miss.; 2 others died in separate incidents
Diawon Gray, 25, was arrested and booked, and he is being charged with manslaughter.
Suspect named in Bassfield shooting after surrendering to sheriff’s office
A Severe Weather Outbreak is expected across central and southern Mississippi.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Here’s what you need to know Sunday night

Latest News

The Whitewater community held a candlelight vigil for a baby found dead in a field near a...
Police arrest suspected mother of baby found dead in field
Local media reports in Mexico say a fire killed dozens of people at a migrant facility in...
Reports: Dozens feared dead at migrant facility in Mexico
In this photo made from video provided by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on...
Russia says it test-fired anti-ship missiles in Sea of Japan
Former Airborne Ranger Lemmuel Thomas received a newly refurbished car to drastically shorten...
Veteran gifted car to end 8-hour daily commute