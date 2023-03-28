Win Stuff
Runaway Hub City teenager found safe, according to police

HPD says Bradley, 15, of Hattiesburg, was last seen wearing white shoes, brown pants and a green sweater.
HPD says Bradley, 15, of Hattiesburg, was last seen wearing white shoes, brown pants and a green sweater.(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department has announced a teenager who reportedly ran away has been found.

HPD says 15-year-old Zyren Bradley has been located and is safe.

Bradley was reported as a runaway Tuesday by HPD after it was reported he was last seen on Thursday, March 23, 2023, at his home in the 3400 block of West 7th Street. He was last seen wearing white shoes, brown pants and a green sweater.

