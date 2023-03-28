Runaway Hub City teenager found safe, according to police

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department has announced a teenager who reportedly ran away has been found.

HPD says 15-year-old Zyren Bradley has been located and is safe.

Bradley was reported as a runaway Tuesday by HPD after it was reported he was last seen on Thursday, March 23, 2023, at his home in the 3400 block of West 7th Street. He was last seen wearing white shoes, brown pants and a green sweater.

