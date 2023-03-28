Police in Hattiesburg asks for help in locating runaway teenager

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Police in Hattiesburg are asking for the public’s help in locating a teenager who has reportedly run away.

According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, 15-year-old Gavin Bradley of Hattiesburg was last seen on Thursday, March 23, 2023, at his home in the 3400 block of West 7th Street.

HPD says Bradley was last seen wearing white shoes, brown pants and a green sweater.

If anyone has information on his whereabouts, contact the police department at 601-544-7900.

