Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Police in Hattiesburg asks for help in locating runaway teenager

HPD says Bradley, 15, of Hattiesburg, was last seen wearing white shoes, brown pants and a...
HPD says Bradley, 15, of Hattiesburg, was last seen wearing white shoes, brown pants and a green sweater.(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Police in Hattiesburg are asking for the public’s help in locating a teenager who has reportedly run away.

According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, 15-year-old Gavin Bradley of Hattiesburg was last seen on Thursday, March 23, 2023, at his home in the 3400 block of West 7th Street.

HPD says Bradley was last seen wearing white shoes, brown pants and a green sweater.

If anyone has information on his whereabouts, contact the police department at 601-544-7900.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to MHP Troop J Public Affairs Officer, Taylor Shows, Tamnika Stevenson, 48, of...
Columbia woman killed in 2-vehicle crash on MS-13 Friday in Marion Co.
Deputies say 28-year-old Kadejah Michelle Brown is charged with murder after she allegedly...
Woman accused of killing man on Facebook Live
Michael Corey Jenkins stands outside Taylor Hill Church in Braxton, Miss., March 18, 2023. The...
Deputies accused of shoving guns in mouths of 2 Black men in Miss.; 2 others died in separate incidents
Diawon Gray, 25, was arrested and booked, and he is being charged with manslaughter.
Suspect named in Bassfield shooting after surrendering to sheriff’s office
GoFundMe created after Mississippi tornado kills 2-year-old, leaves 8-year-old in ICU

Latest News

Bond set for Miss. woman charged with killing husband on Facebook Live
Bond set for Miss. woman charged with killing husband on Facebook Live
William R. Pruitt, 39.
Man arrested after allegedly opening fire at 4-H competition
6pm Headlines 3/27
6pm Headlines 3/27
Long Beach city leaders signed a contract making them the first city in Mississippi to have a...
Safe Haven Baby Box advocates hoping to bring boxes across Mississippi