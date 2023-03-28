Win Stuff
Oloh VFD responds to dumpster fire, 1 injury reported

-
-(Oloh Volunteer Fire Department Facebook page)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Oloh Volunteer Fire Department responded to a report of a dumpster fire with one reported injury Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Lamar County Fire Coordinator’s Office, the call came in at approximately 2:46 p.m. in the Oloh community.

The Oloh VFD arrived on the scene and reported the fire was contained only to the dumpster.

A civilian, burnt before the fire department’s arrival, was transported to a local hospital by an ambulance. His condition is not known at this time.

The Pine Ridge Fire Department also assisted.

This story will be updated if more information is provided.

