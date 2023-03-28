Oloh VFD responds to dumpster fire, 1 injury reported

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Oloh Volunteer Fire Department responded to a report of a dumpster fire with one reported injury Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Lamar County Fire Coordinator’s Office, the call came in at approximately 2:46 p.m. in the Oloh community.

The Oloh VFD arrived on the scene and reported the fire was contained only to the dumpster.

A civilian, burnt before the fire department’s arrival, was transported to a local hospital by an ambulance. His condition is not known at this time.

The Pine Ridge Fire Department also assisted.

This story will be updated if more information is provided.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.