New police dog in town

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Police Department now has a new face on the force – K-9 Officer Hank.

Hank is a 5-year-old German shepherd who was generously donated to LPD by officer Dalton Geiger. Geiger took it upon himself as a personal goal to be a K-9 handler and now is using him with the police department.

Right now, Hank is trained in drug detection and will be getting certified in more training later on.

“We do a lot with our particular K-9′s not only drug detection but (also) they’re great in our public outreach program because the kids just love the dogs, and, like, love seeing the dogs, and nowadays, the cost for a to purchase one and get it with all the training where it needs to go can be upwards of $20,000 dollars,” said Laurel Police Chief Tommy Cox.

Since Hank has been added to LPD, they now have a K-9 officer on every shift, which Cox says will be very beneficial to the entire department

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.