Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Mississippi daycare workers won’t face felony charges following viral arrests

Mississippi daycare workers won’t face felony charges following viral arrests
Mississippi daycare workers won’t face felony charges following viral arrests(WTVA)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 8:28 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WTVA/WLBT) — A grand jury in Mississippi did not indict the four daycare workers with felonies following their viral arrests last year.

Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook confirmed Sierra McCandless, Oci-Anna Kilburn, Jennifer Newman and Shyenne Shelton will not face felony charges.

However, they still face misdemeanor charges.

(L-R): Sierra McCandless, Oci-Anna Kilburn, Jennifer Newman, Shyenne Shelton.
(L-R): Sierra McCandless, Oci-Anna Kilburn, Jennifer Newman, Shyenne Shelton.(Monroe County Sheriff's Department)

Deputies arrested them in October after videos surfaced online of one of them using a Halloween mask to intentionally frighten young children at Lil’ Blessings Daycare in Hamilton, Mississippi.

Each suspect was originally charged with three counts of felony child abuse.

A fifth suspect was also arrested. Investigators charged Traci Hutson with failure to report abuse and simple assault against a minor, both of which are misdemeanors.

Videos of the children being scared instantly went viral across the globe, with the parents of a child seen in the video even appearing on The Dr. Phil Show.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to MHP Troop J Public Affairs Officer, Taylor Shows, Tamnika Stevenson, 48, of...
Columbia woman killed in 2-vehicle crash on MS-13 Friday in Marion Co.
Deputies say 28-year-old Kadejah Michelle Brown is charged with murder after she allegedly...
Woman accused of killing man on Facebook Live
Michael Corey Jenkins stands outside Taylor Hill Church in Braxton, Miss., March 18, 2023. The...
Deputies accused of shoving guns in mouths of 2 Black men in Miss.; 2 others died in separate incidents
Diawon Gray, 25, was arrested and booked, and he is being charged with manslaughter.
Suspect named in Bassfield shooting after surrendering to sheriff’s office
GoFundMe created after Mississippi tornado kills 2-year-old, leaves 8-year-old in ICU

Latest News

Midday Headlines 3/28
Midday Headlines 3/28
The Perry County Sheriff’s Office was able to obtain surveillance video of the suspects...
ATF, NSSF offering $10K reward for information on Two Rivers burglary
HPD says Bradley, 15, of Hattiesburg, was last seen wearing white shoes, brown pants and a...
Police in Hattiesburg asks for help in locating runaway teenager
Bond set for Miss. woman charged with killing husband on Facebook Live
Bond set for Miss. woman charged with killing husband on Facebook Live