MHP: Pearl woman killed in 2-vehicle crash on US 49 in Forrest Co. Monday

The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to the crash on Highway 49 at approximately 8 a.m.(Gray)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A driver was killed in a two-vehicle wreck in Forrest County on Monday morning.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to the crash on U.S. Highway 49 at approximately 8 a.m.

According to MHP, a 2015 Nissan Frontier, driven by 65-year-old Barbara White of Pearl, Miss., was traveling north on U.S. 49 when it collided with a 2014 Ford F-550, driven by a 30-year-old resident of Petal, crossing U.S. 49 traveling south.

MHP said White suffered fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene.

This crash remains under investigation by MHP.

