Man arrested after allegedly opening fire at a 4-H competition

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) -This weekend, there was a shooting incident in Jones County at a 4-H skeet shooting event.

According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, 39-year-old William R. Pruitt of Ellisville reportedly drove to the event intoxicated and ended up shooting toward participants and parents.

Upon his arrest, JCSD discovered the shotgun and an empty shell casing.

“He was intoxicated, heard the gunfire from the competition, drove his truck down there and got out with a shotgun (and) fired in (the) direction of the individuals competing and parents but at a, basically, thirty-degree angle above their heads,” said JCSD lead investigator JD Carter.

According to the Jones County Inmate Roster, Pruitt is charged with DUI- felony, aggravated assault - manifest extreme indifference to life and weapon possession by a felon. He was given a $30,000 bond.

Pruitt reportedly has an upcoming trial on his 4th DUI in Jones County. After this recent incident, JCSD deputies told us his bond was revoked

