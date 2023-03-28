Win Stuff
LFD responds to early morning structure fire Monday

-
-(Laurel Fire Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A vacant structure received major damage after a fire early Monday morning.

The Laurel Fire Department received a 911 call of a fully involved structure fire at 978 Popular Drive at approximately 1:30 a.m.

B- shift Commander Cpt. Robert Armond dispatched three engine companies: E-1, E-4, and E-6.

The first arriving unit reported a single-story wood-frame structure fully involved. Armond notified dispatch to call out Engine 2 for additional support.

The four-engine crews performed defensive/offensive attacks on the fully involved structure. The fire was brought under control at approximately 4 a.m., then the engine crews started performing overhaul, hitting hotspots to eliminate the possibility of a rekindling.

All LDF personnel left the scene at 5:30 a.m.

At approximately 7:05 a.m., LFD received a second call that the structure was fully involved again.

A-shift Commander Battalion Chief Robby Mclaurin dispatched the same units back out and performed defensive/offensive attacks on the structure while also keeping the fire from spreading to the adjacent church by spraying water between the church and the burning structure. This process is called a shower curtain, which keeps the church cool and does not allow the flames to come in contact with the church.

The fire was completely extinguished at approximately 9:30 am.

The structure was vacant had no utilities and sustained major fire damage. The cause of both fires is being investigated at this time.

