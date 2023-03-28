Win Stuff
JCSD investigating cut DE Fastlink cable

JCSD lead investigator JD Carter said it’s a felony charge.
By Emily Blackmarr
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 9:07 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) -Jones County investigators want to know who cut fiber internet lines in multiple locations over the weekend near Ellisville, which will cost thousands of dollars to fix.

The DE Fastlink cable was cut on Spur Line Road between Pecan Grove Road and Red Oak Lane in Ellisville. The company, Dixie Electric, is taking action and investigating along with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department.

“This type of damage not only will they be prosecuted for a fact of what was damaged, but also the cost of repair,” said Carter. “So, you’re including the material, manpower and equipment, so that quickly adds up not only for DE Fastlink but for individuals that rely on the internet.”

JCSD is asking anybody with information to call the department or the Jones County Crime Stopper at 601-428-STOP (7867).

