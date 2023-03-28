Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Jazz Fest going cashless, releases schedule cubes

Big Sam's Funky Nation performs at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival in New Orleans,...
Big Sam's Funky Nation performs at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival in New Orleans, Friday, April 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)(Gerald Herbert | AP)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Organizers of the 52nd New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival released the schedule cubes on Tuesday (March 28), allowing fans to plan their schedules and see which artists will be performing on each day of the festival.

The highly anticipated release of the schedule cubes comes just a few weeks before the festival kicks off on April 28, with two weekends of live music, food, and cultural experiences. The cubes, which can be found on the festival’s official website and social media channels, provide a breakdown of each day’s performances across the festival’s stages.

The festival’s headliners, including Dead & Company, Ed Sheeran, and Lizzo, are set to perform on separate weekends, with a variety of other acts performing throughout the festival’s two-weekend run. Other notable performers on the lineup include Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, H.E.R., and Jon Batiste.

Jazz Fest schedule cubes

Jazz Fest organizers releasing schedule cubes: nolaweekend.com

Posted by WVUE FOX 8 on Tuesday, March 28, 2023

In a change from years previous, organizer Quint Davis says this year’s fest will be cashless. There will be conversion centers around the Fair Grounds where you can turn your cash into a gift card, good to use both inside and outside the grounds.

2023 Jazz Fest lineup
2023 Jazz Fest lineup(NOJHF)

NOLA WEEKEND

Monster Jam roaring back into New Orleans this summer

2023 New Orleans Spring Festival Schedule

Inaugural NOEW Fest music experience launching during New Orleans Entrepreneur Week

In addition to live music, the festival will also feature a variety of food vendors, arts and crafts exhibits, and cultural demonstrations. Attendees are encouraged to purchase tickets early to secure their spot at the festival, which is expected to draw large crowds from across the country.

The festival will take place at the Fair Grounds from April 28 to May 7.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to the crash on Highway 49 at approximately 8 a.m.
MHP: Pearl woman killed in 2-vehicle crash on US 49 in Forrest Co. Monday
William R. Pruitt, 39.
Man arrested after allegedly opening fire at 4-H competition
Bond set for Miss. woman charged with killing husband on Facebook Live
Bond set for Miss. woman charged with killing husband on Facebook Live
HPD says Bradley, 15, of Hattiesburg, was last seen wearing white shoes, brown pants and a...
Runaway Hub City teenager found safe, according to police
The Perry County Sheriff’s Office was able to obtain surveillance video of the suspects...
ATF, NSSF offering $10K reward for information on Two Rivers burglary

Latest News

Boy Scouts honor community members with Whitney M. Young Jr. Service Award
Boy Scouts honor community members at Whitney M. Young Jr. Service Award Dinner
Hattiesburg Whitney M. Young Jr. Service Award Dinner
Hattiesburg Whitney M. Young Jr. Service Award Dinner
Trinity Baptist Church of Laurel is collecting relief supplies for tornado victims in north...
Trinity Baptist Church in Laurel collecting relief supplies for tornado victims
Petal School District looking to hire more campus officers
Petal School District looking to hire more police officers
Trinity Baptist Church in Laurel collecting relief supplies for tornado victims
Helping tornado victims