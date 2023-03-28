Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Forrest Co. collecting donations for families affected by North Mississippi tornados

The first wave of donation collection will end Thursday, and the items will be delivered to affected areas on Friday.
By Marissa McCardell
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 7:20 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) -With the wide spread of tornado damage families in Northern Mississippi experienced over the weekend, local Pine Belt communities are coming together for relief efforts.

Forrest County is one of those communities, and it is looking for residents to help collect donations.

David Hogan, Forrest County board of supervisors president, said they are looking to collect the following items:

  • Bottled Water
  • canned foods
  • paper products
  • pet food
  • diapers and wipes
  • manual can openers
  • baby formula
  • personal care items
  • toothpaste/toothbrush
  • pet carriers
  • laundry detergent
  • cleaning supplies.

“We are so sorry for what they are going through up there,” said Hogan. “We have been through it here locally and so many communities came to our aid and the board of supervisors just wants to pay that forward and I know that our community wants to pay that forward as well.”

Donations are being collected at the following locations:

  • Forrest County Volunteer Fire Stations
    • North Forrest, Dixie, Sunrise, McLaurin, Brooklyn, Macedonia, Carnes and Rawls Springs.
  • County Wide Barns
    • District #1, Dixie ( 11 Dixie Barn Road, 39402), District #2, Rawl Springs (1905 N. 31st Ave., 39401) District #3 Barrontown ( 695 Herrington Road, Petal 39465) District #4 McLaurin (308 Carter Road, 39401) District #5 Brooklyn ( 2169 Carnes Road, 39425) Central Shops (1905 N 31St. 39401)
  • Emergency Management Department- 4080 U.S. Hwy 11, Hattiesburg

Hogan said the first wave of donation collection will end Thursday, March 30, and they will have the items delivered to affected areas on Friday, March 31.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Severe Weather Outbreak is expected across central and southern Mississippi.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Here’s what you need to know Sunday night
According to MHP Troop J Public Affairs Officer, Taylor Shows, Tamnika Stevenson, 48, of...
Columbia woman killed in 2-vehicle crash on MS-13 Friday in Marion Co.
Body found in Big Black River confirmed to be Ebony Owens
A Mississippi died during a storm as he tried to protect his wife.
‘All around great person’: Man dies protecting his wife from storm
Deputies say 28-year-old Kadejah Michelle Brown is charged with murder after she allegedly...
Woman accused of killing man on Facebook Live

Latest News

Pine Belt recovery efforts for Rolling Fork
Pine Belt recovery efforts for Rolling Fork
City of Petal plans to redistrict ward lines to accommodate population growth
City of Petal plans for redistricting of ward lines
Kimberly Berry looks at what's left of her home outside Anguilla, Miss., Saturday, March 25,...
Mississippi tornado victims wonder, ‘How can we rebuild?’
Petal redistricts ward lines to accommodate population growth
Petal redistricts ward lines to accommodate population growth