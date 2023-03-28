Forrest Co. collecting donations for families affected by North Mississippi tornados

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) -With the wide spread of tornado damage families in Northern Mississippi experienced over the weekend, local Pine Belt communities are coming together for relief efforts.

Forrest County is one of those communities, and it is looking for residents to help collect donations.

David Hogan, Forrest County board of supervisors president, said they are looking to collect the following items:

Bottled Water

canned foods

paper products

pet food

diapers and wipes

manual can openers

baby formula

personal care items

toothpaste/toothbrush

pet carriers

laundry detergent

cleaning supplies.

“We are so sorry for what they are going through up there,” said Hogan. “We have been through it here locally and so many communities came to our aid and the board of supervisors just wants to pay that forward and I know that our community wants to pay that forward as well.”

Donations are being collected at the following locations:

Forrest County Volunteer Fire Stations North Forrest, Dixie, Sunrise, McLaurin, Brooklyn, Macedonia, Carnes and Rawls Springs.

County Wide Barns District #1, Dixie ( 11 Dixie Barn Road, 39402), District #2, Rawl Springs (1905 N. 31st Ave., 39401) District #3 Barrontown ( 695 Herrington Road, Petal 39465) District #4 McLaurin (308 Carter Road, 39401) District #5 Brooklyn ( 2169 Carnes Road, 39425) Central Shops (1905 N 31St. 39401)

Emergency Management Department- 4080 U.S. Hwy 11, Hattiesburg

Hogan said the first wave of donation collection will end Thursday, March 30, and they will have the items delivered to affected areas on Friday, March 31.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.