Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Driver hands deputy ‘Get out of jail free’ Monopoly card during traffic stop

The driver handed over his driver’s license, along with a “Get out of jail free” Monopoly card.
The driver handed over his driver’s license, along with a “Get out of jail free” Monopoly card.(Chisago County Sheriff's Office)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHISAGO COUNTY, Minn. (Gray News) – A driver in Minnesota gave deputies a good laugh when he handed over a Monopoly card during a traffic stop.

In a Facebook post, the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy conducted a traffic stop Friday night. The driver handed over his driver’s license, along with a “Get out of jail free” Monopoly card.

“Unfortunately, the state of Minnesota does not recognize this as a valid document,” the sheriff’s office wrote. “Points for the effort and humor though!”

Facebook users noted in the comments that the card looked worn around the edges and perhaps had been held onto for a long time.

“Bet he’s waited his whole life to use that,” one user wrote.

“I would laugh if they had a wallet full of monopoly money to pay for their fines,” another said.

Officials did not elaborate on the incident or whether the driver was ticketed.

Chisago County is located about 50 miles north of Minneapolis.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to MHP Troop J Public Affairs Officer, Taylor Shows, Tamnika Stevenson, 48, of...
Columbia woman killed in 2-vehicle crash on MS-13 Friday in Marion Co.
Deputies say 28-year-old Kadejah Michelle Brown is charged with murder after she allegedly...
Woman accused of killing man on Facebook Live
Michael Corey Jenkins stands outside Taylor Hill Church in Braxton, Miss., March 18, 2023. The...
Deputies accused of shoving guns in mouths of 2 Black men in Miss.; 2 others died in separate incidents
Diawon Gray, 25, was arrested and booked, and he is being charged with manslaughter.
Suspect named in Bassfield shooting after surrendering to sheriff’s office
GoFundMe created after Mississippi tornado kills 2-year-old, leaves 8-year-old in ICU

Latest News

Two women cry at a prayer vigil at Woodmont Christian Church for victims of a mass shooting at...
Nashville school shooting victims include pastor’s daughter
FILE - Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at a Coolidge and the American Project luncheon...
AP sources: Judge says Pence must appear before grand jury probing election interference
FILE - Philadelphia 76ers owner Josh Harris speaks with members of the media during a news...
AP sources: Harris/Rales group submits bid for Commanders
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy accuses the president of misleading members and the public.
McCarthy calls on Biden to schedule meeting on debt ceiling
Flowers, balloons and teddy bears are seen outside The Covenant School in Nashville, Tenn., on...
Police: Nashville shooting suspect bought 7 guns before school attack