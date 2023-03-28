Win Stuff
Damage for Sunday storm in Heidelberg

One auto body shop owner in Heidelburg is left picking up the pieces after Sunday’s storm.
By Brandy McGill
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
HEIDELBERG, Miss. (WDAM) - In the Pine Belt, one auto body shop owner in Heidelburg is left picking up the pieces after Sunday’s storm.

Strong winds ripped the tin roof off Jerry’s Auto Sales from the building, tossing debris across South Pine Avenue.

The owner, Jerry Waddell, said the damage didn’t bother him much, considering the devastation in North Mississippi.

“Policemen called me from Heidelburg and said, ‘you got a problem over at your store,’ and I said, ‘yea, somebody already called me, I got a couple of pieces of tin off,’” said Waddell. “He said, ‘no, looks like your whole roof is off.’ About six or eight years ago, the very same thing happened down on the end.”

That damage traveled across the street to Heidelburg Baptist Church, knocking one of its windows out, which is now covered with black plastic.

