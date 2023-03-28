ATF, NSSF offering $10K reward for information on Two Rivers burglary

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WDAM) - A combined reward of $10,000 has been set for information that could lead to the arrest of people involved in the burglary of Two Rivers Outdoors Farm and Home Center in Richton.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) New Orleans Field Division announced the reward amount Tuesday, as they are working alongside the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF).

ATF New Orleans is offering a reward of up to $5,000 which will be matched by the NSSF with another $5,000, resulting in $10,000 in total reward money.

On March 20, Two Rivers, a federal firearm licensee (FFL) was broken into by unknown suspects who stole seven handguns. ATF New Orleans says the suspects exited the business and fled in an unknown direction.

The Perry County Sheriff’s Office was able to obtain surveillance video of the suspects entering Two Rivers and asked for the public’s help in coming forward with information on the crime.

The total reward amount is part of a national cooperative initiative between the ATF and NSSF, where NSSF matches ATF’s reward in cases involving the theft of firearms from federally licensed firearms retailers.

ATF is the lead federal law enforcement agency with authority involving firearms and violent crimes and regulates the firearm industry, while NSSF is the trade association for the firearms industry. ATF works closely with members of the firearms industry to stop the criminal purchase and misuse of firearms.

The ATF Gulfport Field Office and Richton Police Department are investigating the case with help from agents from Industry Operations.

Anyone who has information about the crime should contact ATF at (888) ATF-TIPS (1-888-283-8477), the ATF Gulfport Field Office at 228-575-6501 or the Richton Police Department at 601-788-5575.

Information can also be sent to ATFTips@atf.gov, through ATF’s website at www.atf.gov/contact/atftips. Tips can be submitted anonymously using the Reportit app, available on both the Google Play and Apple App stores or by visiting www.reportit.com.

