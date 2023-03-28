3/28 - Rex Thompson’s Tuesday morning forecast

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Good Tuesday morning, everyone!

We will have a few showers and thunderstorms this morning before tapering off by the afternoon.

Severe Thunderstorm Warnings include the following:

Jefferson Davis County till 8:15 a.m.

Marion County till 8:15 a.m.

Look for highs today to be in the mid-70s. Overnight, however, look for mostly cloudy weather and cooler temperatures in the 40s.

As we head into Wednesday, you can expect mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 60s and lows in the mid-40s.

Thursday looks sunny, with highs in the mid-70s and lows in the upper 50s.

Partly to mostly cloudy skies are forecasted for Friday into the weekend.

We have a 30% chance of showers on Saturday. Highs will be in the lower to mid-80s, with lows in the 50s and 60s.

