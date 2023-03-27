Win Stuff
You can help! Pine Belt gears up to aid tornado recovery efforts

Jones County residents Larry and Laura Sappington surveyed the damage in their old hometown of Rolling Fork, Miss., as they delivered donated supplies.(WDAM)
By Ame Posey
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Hundreds of people in the Mississippi Delta are beginning to rebuild their lives after Friday’s tornadoes devastated their communities.

The deadly tornadoes claimed the lives of 25 people, injured dozens and left many homeless in Carroll, Humphreys, Monroe and Sharkey counties.

Individuals and organizations in the Pine Belt immediately began coordinating relief efforts, with some heading north the next day.

Jones County couple aids in tornado recovery; here’s how you can help

Recovery efforts continue, and you can help!

The following is a list of organizations accepting donations of much-needed supplies and funds:

  • Forrest County Emergency Management: Donations can be dropped off at any Hattiesburg Fire Station or the Forrest County EMA office.
  • Jones County Sheriff’s Department: Donations can be dropped off Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • B&C Mobile Homes: Donations can be dropped off Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
  • Salvation Army: Donations can be made through text message by texting “MSTORNADOES” to 51555 or going to www.helpsalvationarmy.org. All funds will go to aid those affected by the storms.

The items most in need are bottled water, baby formula, diapers, non-perishable foods, pet food, personal care items and cleaning supplies. The City of Hattiesburg has a more comprehensive list of needed items on its Facebook page.

WDAM will continue to cover the recovery efforts in the Delta and keep you updated on volunteer and donation opportunities to help.

