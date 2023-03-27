Suspect named in Bassfield shooting after surrendering to sheriff’s office

BASSFIELD, Miss. (WDAM) - A suspect in a fatal Thursday shooting in Bassfield has been named after turning himself in on Friday morning.

According to a post on the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page, 25-year-old Diawon Gray came into the Jefferson Davis County Sheriff’s Office at approximately 9 a.m. and turned himself in. He is being charged in connection to the shooting death of 25-year-old Keenan McLaurin.

The shooting took place on Thursday, March 23.

JDCSO said a call was made around 4 a.m. of shots fired. A deputy went to the area and did not see anyone or any activity. After passing through the area four times, the deputy left.

Around 8:30 a.m., JDCSO said it was asked to do a welfare check. That’s when deputies found McLaurin near his home on Hosey Mikell Road.

JDCSO said deputies came to McLaurin’s home Wednesday to do a civil standby, which is when a deputy is present while parties in a civil legal battle exchange property or one of the parties is allowed to enter a home, building or vehicle to get belongings.

Gray was arrested and booked, and he is being charged with manslaughter.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is aiding in the investigation.

