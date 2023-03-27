Win Stuff
Suspect named in Bassfield shooting after surrendering to sheriff’s office

Diawon Gray, 25, was arrested and booked, and he is being charged with manslaughter.
Diawon Gray, 25, was arrested and booked, and he is being charged with manslaughter.(Jefferson Davis County Sheriff’s Office)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BASSFIELD, Miss. (WDAM) - A suspect in a fatal Thursday shooting in Bassfield has been named after turning himself in on Friday morning.

According to a post on the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page, 25-year-old Diawon Gray came into the Jefferson Davis County Sheriff’s Office at approximately 9 a.m. and turned himself in. He is being charged in connection to the shooting death of 25-year-old Keenan McLaurin.

The shooting took place on Thursday, March 23.

Bassfield man found dead outside home following early-morning shooting

JDCSO said a call was made around 4 a.m. of shots fired. A deputy went to the area and did not see anyone or any activity. After passing through the area four times, the deputy left.

Around 8:30 a.m., JDCSO said it was asked to do a welfare check. That’s when deputies found McLaurin near his home on Hosey Mikell Road.

JDCSO said deputies came to McLaurin’s home Wednesday to do a civil standby, which is when a deputy is present while parties in a civil legal battle exchange property or one of the parties is allowed to enter a home, building or vehicle to get belongings.

Gray was arrested and booked, and he is being charged with manslaughter.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is aiding in the investigation.

