Shooting reported at Tennessee school

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) – Metro Police are investigating a shooting Monday morning at The Covenant Presbyterian School.

Metro Police confirmed there was an active shooter at the school, and the shooter is dead. Student reunification is at Woodmont Baptist Church, 2100 Woodmont Boulevard.

Nashville Fire Department confirms multiple patients via Twitter.

The Covenant is located at 33 Burton Hills Boulevard, and Hillsboro Pike is closed from Harding Place to Hobbs Road for police at the scene.

Few details are available. WSMV4 is working to find out more.

