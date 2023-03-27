Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Scattered showers will be possible early Tuesday across the Pine Belt

Patrick's Monday PM Forecast 3/27
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This evening will be mostly clear and warm as temperatures fall into the low 70s this evening. Overnight lows will bottom out into the mid 60s

Tomorrow morning will start off with rain and thunderstorms, leading to a wet commute to work. Showers will come to an end around lunchtime, leaving us mostly cloudy during the afternoon. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s.

Thursday will be nice and sunny with highs in the upper 70s.

Clouds will move in for your Friday as highs top out into the low 80s.

A front will move through this weekend, giving us a chance of showers and thunderstorms for both Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be in the low 80s.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Severe Weather Outbreak is expected across central and southern Mississippi.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Here’s what you need to know Sunday night
According to MHP Troop J Public Affairs Officer, Taylor Shows, Tamnika Stevenson, 48, of...
Columbia woman killed in 2-vehicle crash on MS-13 Friday in Marion Co.
Body found in Big Black River confirmed to be Ebony Owens
A Mississippi died during a storm as he tried to protect his wife.
‘All around great person’: Man dies protecting his wife from storm
Deputies say 28-year-old Kadejah Michelle Brown is charged with murder after she allegedly...
Woman accused of killing man on Facebook Live

Latest News

Pine Belt recovery efforts for Rolling Fork
Pine Belt recovery efforts for Rolling Fork
Patrick's Monday PM Forecast 3/27
Patrick's Monday PM Forecast 3/27
WDAM 7 Meteorologist Rex Thompson looks at the forecast for Monday, March 27, and the week ahead.
3/27 - Rex’s Monday Morning Forecast
WDAM 7 Meteorologist Rex Thompson looks at the forecast for Monday, March 27, and the week ahead.
3/27 - Rex’s Monday Morning Forecast