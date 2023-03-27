Scattered showers will be possible early Tuesday across the Pine Belt

This evening will be mostly clear and warm as temperatures fall into the low 70s this evening. Overnight lows will bottom out into the mid 60s

Tomorrow morning will start off with rain and thunderstorms, leading to a wet commute to work. Showers will come to an end around lunchtime, leaving us mostly cloudy during the afternoon. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s.

Thursday will be nice and sunny with highs in the upper 70s.

Clouds will move in for your Friday as highs top out into the low 80s.

A front will move through this weekend, giving us a chance of showers and thunderstorms for both Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be in the low 80s.

