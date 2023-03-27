Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Man wanted for armed robbery in Hub City arrested in Harrison Co.

James Shanks Jr., 26.
James Shanks Jr., 26.(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A suspect wanted by the Hattiesburg Police Department in connection to a New Year’s Eve armed robbery has been apprehended.

According to HPD, 26-year-old James Shanks Jr., who is originally from Laurel, was taken into custody over the weekend in Harrison County with the help of Harrison County Sheriff’s Deputies and the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force.

Shanks was wanted in connection to the Dec. 31, 2022, incident that occurred at 7060 Highway 49. He is accused of robbing the store at gunpoint.

The police department said Shanks has been booked into the Forrest County Adult Detention Center.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Severe Weather Outbreak is expected across central and southern Mississippi.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Here’s what you need to know Sunday night
Body found in Big Black River confirmed to be Ebony Owens
A Mississippi died during a storm as he tried to protect his wife.
‘All around great person’: Man dies protecting his wife from storm
A man surrendered to Jefferson Davis County authorities Friday in connection to a deadly...
UPDATE: Suspect in Bassfield shooting surrenders to authorities
Deputies say 28-year-old Kadejah Michelle Brown is charged with murder after she allegedly...
Woman accused of killing man on Facebook Live

Latest News

Kimberly Berry looks at what's left of her home outside Anguilla, Miss., Saturday, March 25,...
Mississippi tornado victims wonder, ‘How can we rebuild?’
Firefighters discovered a blue Kia Optima had collided with a tree off of the northbound side...
2 people injured in Forrest Co. wreck
Halie Nestle, 30, of Petal.
HPD: Suspect wanted in connection to stolen vehicle, credit card fraud investigations
According to MHP Troop J Public Affairs Officer, Taylor Shows, Tamnika Stevenson, 48, of...
Columbia woman killed in 2-vehicle crash on MS-13 Friday in Marion Co.