Man wanted for armed robbery in Hub City arrested in Harrison Co.

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A suspect wanted by the Hattiesburg Police Department in connection to a New Year’s Eve armed robbery has been apprehended.

According to HPD, 26-year-old James Shanks Jr., who is originally from Laurel, was taken into custody over the weekend in Harrison County with the help of Harrison County Sheriff’s Deputies and the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force.

Shanks was wanted in connection to the Dec. 31, 2022, incident that occurred at 7060 Highway 49. He is accused of robbing the store at gunpoint.

The police department said Shanks has been booked into the Forrest County Adult Detention Center.

