Jones County couple aids in tornado recovery; here’s how you can help

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Volunteers from the Pine Belt made their way to Sharkey County to help with relief efforts following Friday’s devastating tornados.

Jones County residents Larry and Laura Sappington said they helped coordinate the trip because of their personal connection to the city of Rolling Fork. Larry served as a pastor in the community from 2014 to 2019.

The couple described the scene as they arrived with their supplies.

“There was a neighborhood directly across from 61, and it looked like it lifted up,” Larry said. “It looked like it lifted all of the houses out of that and (scattered) them in the field across Highway 61. It was flat. It used to be neighborhoods there.”

Autoplay Caption

The Sappingtons are members of Powers Fire & Rescue and will continue gathering supplies for a return trip later in the week.

Donations for future relief trips to the Rolling Fork area can be dropped off Monday through Friday at the following locations:

Jones County Sheriff’s Department (8 a.m. to 4 p.m.)

B&C Mobile Homes (8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.)

Needed supplies include cleaning supplies, tarps, buckets, bottled water, sports and soft drinks, non-perishable food items, manual can openers, flashlights, batteries, disposable utensils, paper or plastic plates/cups and paper goods.

Financial donations will be used to purchase relief supplies.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.