HPD: Suspect wanted in connection to stolen vehicle, credit card fraud investigations

Halie Nestle, 30, of Petal.
Halie Nestle, 30, of Petal.(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department needs your help locating a woman wanted in connection to a stolen vehicle and credit card fraud investigations.

According to HPD, 30-year-old Halie Nestle of Petal has active warrants for grand larceny auto and credit card fraud in connection to a vehicle reported stolen from the 6300 block of U.S. Highway 98, on March 17, 2023, as well as a reported stolen credit card.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please contact HPD at (601)-544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601)-582-STOP(7867).

