HPD: Suspect wanted in connection to stolen vehicle, credit card fraud investigations

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department needs your help locating a woman wanted in connection to a stolen vehicle and credit card fraud investigations.

According to HPD, 30-year-old Halie Nestle of Petal has active warrants for grand larceny auto and credit card fraud in connection to a vehicle reported stolen from the 6300 block of U.S. Highway 98, on March 17, 2023, as well as a reported stolen credit card.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please contact HPD at (601)-544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601)-582-STOP(7867).

