GoFundMe created after Mississippi tornado kills 2-year-old, leaves 8-year-old in ICU

(Abril Grant)
By Jordon Gray
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SILVER CITY, Miss. (WLBT) - A two-year-old girl is dead, and an eight-year-old boy is in ICU after a tornado destroyed their home in Silver City on March 24.

Abril Grant says the following people were staying in the home when the deadly tornado swept through the city:
  • Grant’s aunt
  • Grant’s uncle
  • Grant’s aunt and uncle’s two daughters
  • Grant’s aunt and uncle’s two-year-old granddaughter, Aubree
  • Grant’s aunt and uncle’s eight-year-old grandson

According to Grant, the tornado ripped everyone out of the home. Her aunt suffered trauma to her face and was admitted to the hospital. Meanwhile, her uncle and his two daughters had to free themselves from the rubble, leaving them with scrapes and bruises.

Grant says the family has lost everything and must start from zero.

If you would like to donate to this family, click here.

Grant says all the money donated will go towards burying her aunt and uncle’s granddaughter, Aubree, and getting a new home.

