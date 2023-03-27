Farm to Table: Mississippi’s best catfish dip
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 1:48 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Ingredients
- Farm-raised catfish filets
- Salt
- Pepper
- One lemon
- One tablespoon of olive oil
- One cup of mayonnaise
- Sriracha to taste
- One cup of cream chees (or greek yogurt)
- One tablespoon of Worcestershire sauce
- 1/2 tablespoon horse radish
- Bunch of chopped fresh parsley
- One teaspoon of paprika
- One teaspoon of garlic powder
- One teaspoon of onion powder
Instructions
Heat one tablespoon of olive oil over medium heat. Cook the catfish filets until they are brown. Add salt, pepper and lemon juice to both sides as they brown.
In a bowl, mix mayonnaise and sriracha. Add cream cheese, Worcestershire sauce and horse radish, and whisk everything together.
Add chopped parsley and the second half of the lemon, along with spices.
Chop up/flake catfish filets and add them to the bowl and mix everything together.
Add salt, pepper, spices and lemon juice to taste.
