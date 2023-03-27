Farm to Table: Mississippi’s best catfish dip

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -

Ingredients

Farm-raised catfish filets

Salt

Pepper

One lemon

One tablespoon of olive oil

One cup of mayonnaise

Sriracha to taste

One cup of cream chees (or greek yogurt)

One tablespoon of Worcestershire sauce

1/2 tablespoon horse radish

Bunch of chopped fresh parsley

One teaspoon of paprika

One teaspoon of garlic powder

One teaspoon of onion powder

Instructions

Heat one tablespoon of olive oil over medium heat. Cook the catfish filets until they are brown. Add salt, pepper and lemon juice to both sides as they brown.

In a bowl, mix mayonnaise and sriracha. Add cream cheese, Worcestershire sauce and horse radish, and whisk everything together.

Add chopped parsley and the second half of the lemon, along with spices.

Chop up/flake catfish filets and add them to the bowl and mix everything together.

Add salt, pepper, spices and lemon juice to taste.

