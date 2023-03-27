Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Farm to Table: Mississippi’s best catfish dip

By WDAM Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 1:48 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -

Ingredients

  • Farm-raised catfish filets
  • Salt
  • Pepper
  • One lemon
  • One tablespoon of olive oil
  • One cup of mayonnaise
  • Sriracha to taste
  • One cup of cream chees (or greek yogurt)
  • One tablespoon of Worcestershire sauce
  • 1/2 tablespoon horse radish
  • Bunch of chopped fresh parsley
  • One teaspoon of paprika
  • One teaspoon of garlic powder
  • One teaspoon of onion powder

Instructions

Heat one tablespoon of olive oil over medium heat. Cook the catfish filets until they are brown. Add salt, pepper and lemon juice to both sides as they brown.

In a bowl, mix mayonnaise and sriracha. Add cream cheese, Worcestershire sauce and horse radish, and whisk everything together.

Add chopped parsley and the second half of the lemon, along with spices.

Chop up/flake catfish filets and add them to the bowl and mix everything together.

Add salt, pepper, spices and lemon juice to taste.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Severe Weather Outbreak is expected across central and southern Mississippi.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Here’s what you need to know Sunday night
A Mississippi died during a storm as he tried to protect his wife.
‘All around great person’: Man dies protecting his wife from storm
Body found in Big Black River confirmed to be Ebony Owens
A man surrendered to Jefferson Davis County authorities Friday in connection to a deadly...
UPDATE: Suspect in Bassfield shooting surrenders to authorities
The Friday night tornado devastated a swath of the 2,000-person town of Rolling Fork, reducing...
Daunting recovery underway in tornado-devastated Mississippi

Latest News

.
Farm to Table: Mississippi's best catfish dip
Thousands of people visited downtown Hattiesburg Saturday for the 36th annual Hubfest.
36th Hubfest brings thousands of visitors to downtown Hattiesburg
The 36th annual Hubfest will take place Saturday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
ADP preparing to host 36th annual HubFest Saturday
Farm to Table: Beef-stuffed fiesta bell peppers
Farm to Table: Beef-stuffed fiesta bell peppers