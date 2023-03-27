Columbia woman killed in 2-vehicle crash on MS-13 Friday in Marion Co.

MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Columbia woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash while traveling on State Route 13 in Marion County this past Friday.

According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, troopers responded to the crash around 4 p.m. on March 24.

MHP Troop J Public Affairs Officer, Taylor Shows said a 2018 Mercedes E-Class driven by 48-year-old Tamnika Stevenson was traveling north on MS-13 when it collided with a 2014 Dodge Ram driven by 70-year-old Michael Barnett of Columbia, going south on MS-13.

According to Shows, Stevenson was fatally injured in the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene.

MHP says the crash is under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.