Columbia woman killed in 2-vehicle crash on MS-13 Friday in Marion Co.

According to MHP Troop J Public Affairs Officer, Taylor Shows, Tamnika Stevenson, 48, of...
According to MHP Troop J Public Affairs Officer, Taylor Shows, Tamnika Stevenson, 48, of Columbia was fatally injured in the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene.(Pixabay)
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Columbia woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash while traveling on State Route 13 in Marion County this past Friday.

According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, troopers responded to the crash around 4 p.m. on March 24.

MHP Troop J Public Affairs Officer, Taylor Shows said a 2018 Mercedes E-Class driven by 48-year-old Tamnika Stevenson was traveling north on MS-13 when it collided with a 2014 Dodge Ram driven by 70-year-old Michael Barnett of Columbia, going south on MS-13.

According to Shows, Stevenson was fatally injured in the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene.

MHP says the crash is under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

