‘All aboard!’ Train at Hattiesburg Zoo back on track after months of repairs

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The beloved Hattiesburg Zoo’s train is back on the tracks and ready to carry customers to all their favorite attractions.

The train reopened on Saturday, March 25, after a 3-month hiatus.

In December 2022, Gordon’s Creek flooded the train tracks during a storm and washed out large portions of the soil under them.

The zoo staff said they were happy to hear the familiar train whistle again.

“Everybody always asks if the train is running,” said Guest Services Supervisor Amado Luna. “Is it good? Can I get some tickets? Everybody is super excited!”

Luna said the staff tested the repairs to the tracks to ensure that guests would be safe and secure.

“We went on a couple of test trials the last couple of days, and everybody on Hardy Street is honking, waving and excited,” said Luna. “Kids had their faces pressed up against the window, just so excited. I think it’s going to be great. I think the train is definitely a major point of why people come to the Hattiesburg Zoo, and it’s part of their experience. Their life-long memories are riding this train.”

The train runs daily from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets are $3.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.