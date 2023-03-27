Win Stuff
3/27 - Rex’s Monday Morning Forecast

WDAM 7 Meteorologist Rex Thompson looks at the forecast for Monday, March 27, and the week ahead.
By Rex Thompson
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 7:21 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Good Monday morning, everyone!

A few showers are expected this morning, and by this afternoon, we are looking at skies to become mostly cloudy today, with highs in the lower 80s.

As we head into tonight, look for a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of those could be strong, but the threat is very low. Overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 50s.

We have a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms for Tuesday, with highs in the lower 70s.

Mostly sunny skies are expected to return on Wednesday, with highs around 70 and lows in the 40s.

3/27 - Rex’s Monday Morning Forecast
