Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

2 people injured in Forrest Co. wreck

Firefighters discovered a blue Kia Optima had collided with a tree off of the northbound side...
Firefighters discovered a blue Kia Optima had collided with a tree off of the northbound side of U.S. Hwy 11.(Macedonia Volunteer Fire Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Two people suffered injuries in a Forrest County wreck on Friday night.

Macedonia Volunteer Fire Department firefighters responded to the report of a one-vehicle collision in the 1300 block of U.S. Highway 11 just before 6 p.m.

On scene, firefighters discovered a blue Kia Optima had collided with a tree off of the northbound side of U.S. Hwy 11.

Firefighters worked to provide first aid to the victims of the collision and traffic control while on the scene.

Two people suffering minor injuries were transported by AAA Ambulance Service to Forrest General Hospital.

Traffic was delayed in the area for approximately one and a half hours while crews worked to clear the vehicle from the scene.

The cause of this collision is currently under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Severe Weather Outbreak is expected across central and southern Mississippi.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Here’s what you need to know Sunday night
Body found in Big Black River confirmed to be Ebony Owens
A Mississippi died during a storm as he tried to protect his wife.
‘All around great person’: Man dies protecting his wife from storm
A man surrendered to Jefferson Davis County authorities Friday in connection to a deadly...
UPDATE: Suspect in Bassfield shooting surrenders to authorities
Deputies say 28-year-old Kadejah Michelle Brown is charged with murder after she allegedly...
Woman accused of killing man on Facebook Live

Latest News

Halie Nestle, 30, of Petal.
HPD: Suspect wanted in connection to stolen vehicle, credit card fraud investigations
Kimberly Berry looks at what's left of her home outside Anguilla, Miss., Saturday, March 25,...
Tornado recovery tough in Mississippi, one of poorest states
According to MHP Troop J Public Affairs Officer, Taylor Shows, Tamnika Stevenson, 48, of...
Columbia woman killed in 2-vehicle crash on MS-13 Friday in Marion Co.
Midday Headlines 3/27
Midday Headlines 3/27