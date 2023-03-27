2 people injured in Forrest Co. wreck

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Two people suffered injuries in a Forrest County wreck on Friday night.

Macedonia Volunteer Fire Department firefighters responded to the report of a one-vehicle collision in the 1300 block of U.S. Highway 11 just before 6 p.m.

On scene, firefighters discovered a blue Kia Optima had collided with a tree off of the northbound side of U.S. Hwy 11.

Firefighters worked to provide first aid to the victims of the collision and traffic control while on the scene.

Two people suffering minor injuries were transported by AAA Ambulance Service to Forrest General Hospital.

Traffic was delayed in the area for approximately one and a half hours while crews worked to clear the vehicle from the scene.

The cause of this collision is currently under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

