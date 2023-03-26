Hannah’s Saturday Forecast

Win Stuff
By Hannah Hayes
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 8:45 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -This evening will be warm as temperatures fall into the 60s. For the rest of the evening, we could have scattered thunderstorms across the area. We are under a level 1 marginal risk for severe weather throughout the evening.

Tomorrow temperatures will rise into the high 70s across the Pine Belt. Tomorrow is a First Alert Weather Day. We are mostly under a level 3 risk here in the Pine Belt with main concerns being gusty winds and large hail.

Monday we will see temperatures into the low 80s. There is a 60% chance of rain throughout the day on Monday. Overnight lows will be in the low 60′s.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the low 70s across the Pine Belt. There is a 50% chance for rain across the area on Tuesday and overnight lows will fall into the low 50′s.

Wednesday we will be seeing temperatures in the low 70s. There is no chance for rain and skies will be partly to mostly cloudy throughout the day. Overnight lows will be in the high 40′s across the Pine Belt.

